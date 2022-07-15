Pope John alum graduates magna cum laude from Duquesne University

Katherine Janov, Sparta, graduated Magna Cum Laude from Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on May 13, 2022, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Health Science. She is enrolled in Duquesne’s five-year Bachelor-to-Master’s program in the speech-language pathology program and will complete the graduate portion in August 2023. Daughter of Michael and Lynn Janov, Katherine Janov graduated from Pope John Regional High School in 2018.

In addition to her studies, Janov collaborated on two research projects presented at Duquesne’s annual Undergraduate Research & Scholarship Symposium: “Text to Speech for Reading Comprehension by People with Aphasia,” 2019, and “Using Logbooks to Support Home Practice for People with Aphasia,” 2022 (ongoing). Faculty mentors were Dr. Sarah E. Wallace, The University of Pittsburgh and Dr. Elena V. Donoso Brown, Duquesne University.

She also served as secretary of Duquesne’s American Sign Language (ASL) Club for two years and maintained active membership to the National Student Speech-Language Hearing Association.

Janov recently completed a half marathon in Pittsburgh on May 1, 2022. As she continues her graduate studies this summer, Janov will be training for the Columbus marathon in October 2022 and maintains employment as both a research assistant at Duquesne and part-time security guard in Pittsburgh’s Theater District.