Sparta grads tie the knot

Sandra and Kevin Conway and Bujar and Mina Xhudo are proud to announce the wedding of their children, Dr. Heather Conway and Petrit Xhudo. Petrit and Heather are both graduates of Sparta High School.

Petrit is a graduate of Lincoln Tech in Mahwah, NJ. Petrit and Heather met in 2010 at a local martial arts academy. Heather received her bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She then completed her Doctor of Medicine and Master of Public Health from Drexel University College of Medicine. She is currently a resident physician at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

After 12 years together, Heather and Petrit were married in an intimate ceremony near their home in Enfield, New Hampshire, in March 2022. Together they enjoy hiking in the White Mountains. Petrit and Heather will be hosting a reception for friends and family in Oak Ridge, NJ, in October.