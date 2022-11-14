Sparta native marries in Virginia

Rosemary and Kevin Rogers, of Sparta, are proud to announce the marriage of their daughter, Melissa, to Alex Barr, son of Sue and Ted Barr of St. Louis, Missouri. The couple was married on July 23, 2022, in Alexandria, Va. Melissa was the salutatorian of Sparta High School’s class of 2012 and earned a double major in marketing and psychology from the University of Notre Dame. Melissa is currently pursuing a master’s degree in speech-language pathology at Syracuse University. Alex earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and American studies from Notre Dame and a master’s degree in secondary education from Creighton University. After honeymooning in Hawaii, the couple moved to New York State where Alex is a high school history teacher and Melissa is completing her master’s degree to become a speech pathologist.