Sparta High School students win academic honors

A number of Sparta High School students have been recognized by the College Board’s National Recognition Programs.

Colleges and scholarship programs identify students who were awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.

These students excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP exams and are African-American or Black, Hispanic-American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.

The students recognized:

Maia Albequerque

Ian Bellush

Rachael Berghahn

Robert Ferguson

Alicia Gaines

Lorayne Gulbrandsen

Julia Juan

Gaayathri Nadarajah

Sasha Nelson

Annika Noel

Arianna Puleo

McKaela Reekie

Juliette Sanchez

Matthew Schweizer

Surekha Selvaraj

Dean Stas

Claire Xue