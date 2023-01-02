Sparta High School students win academic honors

A number of Sparta High School students have been recognized by the College Board’s National Recognition Programs.
Colleges and scholarship programs identify students who were awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.
These students excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP exams and are African-American or Black, Hispanic-American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.
The students recognized:
Maia Albequerque
Ian Bellush
Rachael Berghahn
Robert Ferguson
Alicia Gaines
Lorayne Gulbrandsen
Julia Juan
Gaayathri Nadarajah
Sasha Nelson
Annika Noel
Arianna Puleo
McKaela Reekie
Juliette Sanchez
Matthew Schweizer
Surekha Selvaraj
Dean Stas
Claire Xue