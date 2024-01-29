Aaron Donkersloot

Aaron Richard Donkersloot died Jan. 25, 2024. He was 89.

He was born in Passaic on July 3, 1934. He lived in Passaic; Jacksonville, N.C.; then in the Milton section of Jefferson since 1960.

Aaron graduated from Passaic High School in 1951 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in January 1952. He was a proud Korean War veteran, spending his most significant duty assignment in Camp LeJeune, N.C., as a Petty Officer Second Class.

He owned an Arnold Bread franchise for 32 years before his retirement.

Aaron had a lifelong passion for sports, especially baseball, where he excelled as a first baseman. He played on softball teams until he was 60 years old, when he transitioned his love for the game to being a behind-the-plate umpire until he was 80. He also enjoyed encouraging and mentoring youth sports.

Aaron holds a special place in the heart of all who knew him. His fierce love for and dedication to his family will remain at the forefront of our memories.

He will be remembered as a great storyteller who described his memories of his boyhood, Navy service and sports with enthusiasm. He had a distinct and contagious laugh that was especially heard when spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. These are just a few of the traits that will be remembered always and will live on through those who love him.

Aaron was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Cecelia; his daughter Sharon Hornig; and his parents, Richard and Cornelia (Zoon) Donkersloot.

He is survived by three daughters, Cecelia Kusha and her husband Gary of Sparta, Karen Morrow and her partner Ernie of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Joyce Donkersloot of Milton; his son-in-law, George Hornig of Shohola, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Nicole and her husband Vincent, Theresa and her husband Jeffery, Jeffrey and his partner Melissa, Lauren and her husband Matthew, Michelle, Victoria and her husband Austin, and Richard; nine great-grandchildren, Tracy, Jacob, Caleb, Vienna, Lylah, Gavin, Hailey, Zoey and Harper; his brother, Peter Donkersloot and his wife Arlene of Parsippany; his sisters-in-law, Delores Waksmundski and Marie Curti; as well as 10 nieces and nephews.

The viewing will be at Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, Jan. 31 from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral will take place on Thursday, Feb. 1, from the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home at 10 a.m. with a service at Holy Faith Lutheran Church at 11:30 a.m. Burial to immediately follow at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Aaron’s name to Holy Faith Lutheran Church, 104 Paradise Road, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438.

Online condolences and directions: www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com