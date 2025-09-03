Anne D’Amico

Anne Rita D’Amico of Sparta passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, surrounded by family. She was 99.

Anne was born in Archbald, Pa., to Nazareno Andreoli and Letizia (Crispino).

She worked in furniture and custom drapery sales at B. Altman & Co. for many years before retirement.

A devoted observer of nature’s beauty, Anne was forever captivated by both the intricacies of flowers and the bright songs of birds.

She had an exceptional skill for making even the simplest ingredients into a memorable meal and found great joy in cooking for her family and sharing recipes from her many cookbooks.

Anne valued family and her heart was happiest when surrounded by hers.

In addition to her parents, Anne was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Joseph D’Amico; her daughter Susan McEachern; her brother, Robert Andreoli; and her sister, Marie Pandolfi.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa D’Amico; her grandchildren, Sadye Anne Reardon (Patrick), Andrew McEachern (Nika) and Matthew McEachern (Jessie); and her great-grandchildren, Max, Susannah, Theodore, Jossi and Tahlia.

Memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7 at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton, with a memorial service beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com