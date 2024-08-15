Arlene Gozdenovich

Arlene (Reinert) Gozdenovich passed away peacefully at home in Sparta on Thursday, July 25, 2024, surrounded by loved ones.

Arlene was raised in Cliffside Park and moved to Sparta with her husband, Marty, and four children in 1967.

A year after graduating from Cliffside Park High School, Arlene joined her high school sweetheart, Marty, who had joined the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany, where they were married.

Upon returning to the United States, she devoted her life to raising her four children, then becoming a doting grandmother to her grandchildren.

Arlene was predeceased by her husband, Martin Gozdenovich, and her son David Gozdenovich,

She is survived by her daughters, Donna Zimmermann (Rick) of Sparta and Kim Pierson (Glenn) of Summerville, S.C.; her son, Martin Gozdenovich (Patty) of Sparta; nine grandchildren, Erik Zimmermann, Bryan Zimmermann (Kelli), Aimee Zimmermann Harrington (David), Rane Pierson (Ariana), Tory Pierson Lewis (Jonathan), Dakota Pierson, Devin Gozdenovich, Beck Gozdenovich and Luke Gozdenovich; and eight great-grandchildren.

Memorial visitation for Arlene was at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta, on Monday, Aug. 12. Burial of cremains immediately followed at Sparta Presbyterian Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arlene’s memory to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice.