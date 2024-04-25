Audrey Clarkson

Audrey Gehrlein Clarkson passed away peacefully and comfortably surrounded by love on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. She was 83.

She was born Oct. 31, 1940, in Elizabeth and raised in Westfield, graduating from Westfield High School in 1958.

She then attended Montclair State University. While there, she met Walt and they married in 1961. They then raised their four children in Westfield.

Audrey was very involved with many activities, including working in the children’s section at the town library. She also enjoyed the theater and performed with the Grant School Players as well as the community theater.

Audrey spent her days carting her kids to their many activities and cheering them on in their respective sports. She was also quite active in supporting Walt’s incredible high school cross-country and track teams - even helping to build by hand a wooden practice track at the meet stadium.

She also worked in real estate for many years, including at Barrett & Crane.

After the passing of Walt, Audrey was fortunate enough to reconnect with Harry Montgomery, an old family friend, and they spent many happy years together in Williamstown, Mass.

She moved back to New Jersey in 2022 to be near family in Sussex County. She very much enjoyed her walks around Lake Mohawk each day.

And it is very important to note how very proud and thankful she was to have been a “Friend of Bill” for more then 40 years. She taught us all to find gratitude everywhere and to express it always, especially telling loved ones how much you care. As she loved to say, she took “one day at a time” always and cherished each one.

She is predeceased by her husband, Walter Lee Clarkson Jr.; her sister, Joan Gehrlein, and her brother Sarge “Lane” Gehrlein.

She is survived by her brother, Gregg Gehrlein (spouse Linda Gehrlein); four children, Karen Clarkson (spouse Jon Mysel), Laura Scovell (spouse Larry Scovell), Nancy Ogrinz (spouse Paul Ogrinz) and Lee Clarkson; seven grandchildren, Jeffrey and Gabby Mysel, Kayla and Nuri Gunes, Cristian Scovell, Paige Scovell and Fred Ogrinz; as well as four great-grandchildren.

There will be a casual gathering to share love and memories at the Chestnut Room in Crystal Springs, 1 Wild Turkey Way, Hamburg, on Saturday, May 18 from 1 to 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate that donations be made on her behalf to the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice at www.karenannquinlanhospice.org or via mail to KAQ Memorial Foundation, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860.