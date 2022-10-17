Bailey F. Davis a former resident of Sparta passed away on Oct. 1, 2022. He was a member of the faculty of Sparta High School where he taught English and Theatre Arts. Mr. “D” as his students addressed him, produced and directed many shows, often to sold out audiences. Bailey settled in Sparta after a successful career in the legitimate theatre. He worked with many notable actors such as Helen Hays and Liza Minnelli. He was active in Children’s theatre and was part of the cast of the tv show, “General Hospital”. Bailey also helped organize a community theatre group “ Pegasus Players” in Sparta. He hated to leave his log cabin at Lk Mohawk, however, he retired to Williamsbug Virginia, where he continued his active life style and-opened an antique shop. He was an artist, an actor an adventurer and a teacher. Bailey, truly was a man for all seasons! Those who knew him will never forget him!