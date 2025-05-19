Barbara Murphy

Barbara Jane Murphy of Monmouth, Maine, passed away on Monday, May 12, 2025, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Maine, after a lingering illness. She was 86.

Born Nov. 13, 1938, to Salvatore and Rose Marie (Capalbo) Tartaglia in Brooklyn, she was a 1956 graduate of Fontbonne Hall Academy and held a bachelor’s degree in secondary education and teaching from St Joseph’s College and a master’s in education, educational leadership and administration from Wagner College.

On June 25, 1966, she married Daniel J. Murphy of Staten Island at St Clare RC Church in Staten Island.

They moved to Hopatcong and later to Ogdensburg, where they raised three children and enjoyed 41 years together before his passing Nov. 21, 2007.

Barbara dedicated 42 years to the field of education (1960-2002) as a language arts teacher at Dover High School, reading specialist at Hopatcong High School, reading aide to the Catholic Schools at Our Lady of the Lake in Mt. Arlington under Gov. Cahill; supervisor of reading (K-12) from 1973-1983 and teacher of English in grades 7-8 from 1983-2002 in the Sparta Public Schools.

Awards and recognitions include Notable Americans in 1976, Who’s Who in Education, Who’s Who in Supervision, 1991 Governor’s Teacher Recognition and Teacher of the Year.

She served as a building representative for Sparta Middle School, three-year delegate to the National Education Convention (Florida, Chicago and Los Angeles), three-year delegate to the Retired NJEA Convention, and retired educator delegate to the Teacher’s Pension and Annuity Fund for Sussex County.

She was a member of the NJEA-R, NEA-R, SCREA, AARP, Hardyston Seniors, American Legion Auxiliary and Senior Bowling League.

Barbara is best known for her sharp wit, theatricality and ability to light up a room. Many a school administrator learned to expect the unexpected on entering her classroom, as she and her class were very likely to be in costume acting out a skit or decorating the room.

She enjoyed playing piano, swimming, bowling and classic movies.

Above all, she loved her family unconditionally and kept everyone connected regardless of distance. She took pride in raising boys and elicited stunned looks from her students when she would quote a Bon Jovi song or point out a Holley carburetor in a boy’s muscle car magazine.

In her children, she instilled a love of family, respect for elders, value for education, appreciation for music, strong moral compass, and drive to be self-reliant and resourceful, while giving them space to choose their own paths.

She is survived by her children, Martin S. Murphy of Monmouth, Maine, Christopher D. Murphy and partner Staci Forgerson of Sandyston, and Sean P. Murphy and wife Tara (Vocatura) Murphy of Branchburg; her grandchildren, Jillian F. Murphy, Zachary J. Murphy, and Blaze Bell; her sister, Jo Anne Weiss of Belvidere; her nieces, Lisa Demeter and husband Danny of Belvidere and Niya Tartaglia of Belvidere; her nephews, Louis Massetti and wife Debbie of Stockholm and Anthony Tartaglia of Belvidere; her great-niece, Sophia Demeter of Colorado; and her great-nephew, Romin Demeter of Belvidere.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband; brother, Nicholas Tartaglia; sister-in-law, Maryanne Christofferesen; and brother-in-law, Robert Weiss.

A visitation for Barbara will be held Tuesday, May 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 21 at Gate of Heaven Cemetery & Mausoleum, 225 Ridgedale Ave., East Hanover.