Barbara Reiber of Woodstown went on to the loving arms of Jesus at home on Feb. 26, 2025, surrounded by her family and her closest friends who cared for her so spiritually and lovingly, her aides from Goddard Home Health. She was 91.

Barbara was a woman to be admired for her faithfulness, perseverance, long-suffering and devotion to Jesus, our Lord and Savior.

She was an active member at First Presbyterian Church of Sparta, helping plan Sparta’s first ecumenical youth group called IF, in 1965 and serving on other projects.

At the age of 36, Barbara was struck by a falling tree while camping with her family. Though she faced a challenging recovery, she accomplished much in her life and dedicated her life to serving others, through her church and other public organizations.

Her accomplishments amidst adversity were kindly recognized by the Sparta Township Council with a Citizen of the Month award in 1983.

She had been a Red Cross senior lifesaver in her younger years, joined the Sparta Volunteer Ambulance Service and becoming a CPR instructor and EMT, attaining first lieutenant bars and reaching life-member status.

She attended nursing school before Bill’s job transfer took them to South Jersey, where she continued to serve with the American Legion Ambulance Corps in Woodstown and attained her EMT-I certification with Memorial Hospital of Salem.

Her talent for art was enjoyed by so many during the years, and she eventually published and copyrighted her work. She also won a national quilt contest with one of her patriotic designs that was put on display in New York City’s Port Authority and sent on an exhibition tour.

Barbara’s artistic side undeterred, she kept going and attained her A.A.S. with Graphic Design concentration from Gloucester County College.

We were so very proud of her for her drive to live life to the fullest. She was an overcomer.

Barbara was a longtime member of the Women’s Club of Woodstown, serving a term as president. She also held a district vice president role, was the state art chairwoman for the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs, and sang in that federation’s Women’s Chorus for many years.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Woodstown and the Memorial Church of Wenonah and its Women’s Guild.

She also loved gardening and could even be seen with her safety vest on the medians of Route 40, planting flowers among the traffic in town. She also loved reading and volunteering at the Woodstown Library.

Barbara is survived by her devoted husband, William Reiber; her daughters, Margaret Reiber, Elizabeth (and Glenn) Macierowski and Wendy Moss; her sister Nancy Grossmann; and her grandchildren, Jason and Jennifer Moss and their daughter Amelia; Nicholas Macierowski and Samantha Macierowski.

She was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Helen Housky Grossmann; her sister Phyllis (and Clifford) Wiita; her nephew, Philip Wiita; and recently her son-in-law Daniel Moss.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 22 at Woodstown Presbyterian Church 46 Auburn Road. The family will be available to greet guests starting at 10 a.m., with the service following at 11 a.m.

Interment will take place at a later date at the First Presbyterian Church of Sparta Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Woodstown Public Library, 14 School Lane, Woodstown, NJ 0809, in Barbara’s memory.

For condolences, go online to adamsfuneralhome.org