Beatrice May Finnegan(nee Block), 92 years old, passed away at Newton Medical Center on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Born to Howard and Jennie Block in Sussex, N.J., she had lived in Franklin, N.J., before moving to the Carlton Village section of Hardyston Twp., N.J., 18 years ago.

Beatrice worked as seamstress at Morley’s Shirt Factory in Franklin, N.J., and then worked in the cafeteria of Wallkill Valley Regional High School in Hardyston Twp. Retiring in 2015. She enjoyed watching Lifetime movies, Big Brother, Survivor and game shows.

Beatrice is predeceased by her husband, Dal Finnegan (2005), her son, Donald Finnegan (2013), 4 brothers and sister, Howard Block, Lucy Kessler, Lillian Miranda and Ella and is the devoted mother of Dal Finnegan and his wife, Tammy of Hackettstown, NJ, Jamie Finnegan and his wife, Teresa of Sussex, N.J., and Brenda Finnegan and her boyfriend, Bill Mackerly of Hardyston Twp., N.J. Loving grandmother of Kevin, Matthew, Jake, Andrew, Heather and Bryant. Cherished great grandmother of Brayden, Liam, Kylee, Nolan, Easton, Callum and Greyson. Mother in law of Shawn Finnegan of Sparta, N.J. Dear sister of Judith Post of Delaware. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and her cat, Charliee.

Private cremation services under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ. Memorial gifts to BARKS would be greatly appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com