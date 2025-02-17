Betty Pyatak-Monaghan

Betty A. Pyatak-Monaghan of Sparta passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Morristown Medical Center with her loving husband by her side. She was 65.

Born in Paterson to Albert and Helen Mary (Sebzda) Pyatak, Betty grew up in Clifton and graduated from Clifton High School.

She completed her undergraduate degree from Montclair State College and received her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Pennsylvania.

She began her career as a veterinarian with AERA in Fairfield after graduation and became the chief financial officer before her retirement.

Besides her love for animals, Betty enjoyed gardening, playing the violin and singing with the singing group Harmony in Motion.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Ralph H. Fichtler, and her brother, Albert Pyatak, and his wife, Marlene, of Lake Hiawatha.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Betty’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

