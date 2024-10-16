Bruce Colvin

Bruce Willard Colvin of Hampton Township died Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at Newton Medical Center. He was 75.

Bruce was born in Glen Ridge and raised in Sparta.

He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Bruce worked as a truck driver for 45 years before retiring in 2017. He was a member of Teamsters Local #408.

Bruce found freedom and adventure on the open road, riding his Harley Davidson. He enjoyed the challenge of crossword puzzles and enriched his life with a love for music, especially Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. He also enjoyed fishing and tinkering in his garage.

Bruce was an excellent writer and loved to chat about politics. His greatest joy was watching his grandkids thrive.

Bruce was predeceased by his parents, Willard and Ethel Muriel (Fulcher) Colvin, and his brother-in-law Steven Brown.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Deborah Colvin; his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Craig Bard; his son and daughter-in-law, Aaron and Kate Colvin; his grandsons, Brayden and Carson; his brother and sister-in-law, Sterry and Kathy Colvin; his brothers-in-law, Bob and Richard Brown; his nieces, Brooke (Robert Chackman), Bailey (Zak Yogel), Alyssa (Sean Doherty) and Danielle (Michael Rennie); and his nephews, Austin Brown (Karisa) and Brandon Brown.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Memorial services will begin at 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made in Bruce’s memory to Gift Processing at National Kidney Foundation HQ, 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com