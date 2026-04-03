Carla Edna Reinhardt, 73, of Sparta, N.J., passed away on March 13, 2026. Born on Sept. 9, 1952, in Nyack, N.Y., Carla moved through the world with a compassionate, gentle, nurturing, kind-hearted spirit—one that quietly shaped the lives of those fortunate enough to be loved by her.

Carla graduated from Sussex County Community College , a milestone that reflected her steady determination and the practical wisdom she carried into every season of life. Her path was not defined by titles, but by tenderness: she held many jobs over the years, and in each one—no matter the position—she consistently nurtured those around her, offering care as naturally as breathing.

At the heart of Carla’s life was her family. She loved her three children dearly—Edward , Heather, and Roberta—and was devoted to their well-being. That devotion was not loud or performative; it was constant, lived out in the everyday ways that become, over time, the truest measure of a life.

Carla found joy in the comforts that bring people together. She enjoyed cooking and searching for new recipes to try, and she loved socializing and spending time with friends and family. And yet, those who knew her best will smile at the small detail that suited her so well: she loved it even more when a visitor arrived with something sweet to snack on. In those simple moments of conversation and laughter over a shared treat, Carla’s warmth seemed to settle gently into the room.

Her faith and sense of service also guided her. Carla was a member of the Seton Associate Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth, a reflection of the enduring compassion that marked her days and the quiet grace with which she offered herself to others.

Carla was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Charles E. and Margaret Adams, and her brother, Bruce Adams. She is survived by her son, Edward A. Reinhardt; her daughters, Heather T. Reinhardt-Ringleben and Roberta C. Warner; her brother and his wife, Lawrence and Lorena Adams; her beloved grandchildren, Zachary and Angelique Ringleben; her son-in-law, Robert Ringleben; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Carla’s legacy is not contained in a single story, but in a lifetime of care—kindness given freely, compassion offered without hesitation, and a steady presence that made others feel safe, seen, and loved. Her absence will be felt deeply, but the gentleness she planted in others will continue to grow.

Arrangements are under the care of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, NJ. Services will be scheduled at a later date at the discretion of the family.