Carlen Smith

Carlen Janet Smith of Dover passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, surrounded by her loving family and dear friend Cathy Cole. She was 75.

Carlen grew up at 24 Main St. in Sparta, commonly known as the Century House. She attended Sparta schools and the First Presbyterian Church.

She then moved to Dover and attended school there while she became a part of the family flower business, Sunnyside Greenhouses. Carlen then retired from Randolph Board of Education after spending many years as a school bus driver, a job she really loved.

She was an extreme lover of animals and had pets throughout her life.

Carlen is survived by her twin sister, Carmen J. Cole of Maryland, and her sister, Kendra Mueller and husband Charles of Sparta. She also leaves behind a close family of six nieces, Jeri-Lynn, Phylisa Beth (Tony), Danielle (Matt), Tara (Mike), Shannon (Gerardo) and Cynthia (Steve); a nephew, Jay (Simone); five great-nephews, Tommy, Andrew, Carter, Dominic and Marshall; six great nieces; Jess (Andrew), Kaiti (Dylan), Emily, Leanne, Gianna and Carmen; and a great-great-nephew, James.

She was predeceased by her brother, Jerry F. Smith Sr., and her faithful cat and best friend, Sam.

A memorial service will be held Friday, March 8 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home 22 Main St., Sparta.