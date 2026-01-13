Carole Ann Yuhas passed away peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 10, 2026. She was 86 years old.

Carole was raised in Mount Hope, New Jersey, and lived in Dover for 14 years before moving to Sparta where she has resided for the past 51 years. She was many things — devoted wife, loving mother, proud grandmother and great-grandmother — but above all, she was the heart of her family.

After 65 years of marriage to her soulmate, Eddie, she leaves behind a love story that defined her life. Together they built a home filled with laughter, steady support, and the comforting knowledge that someone always had your back. Their partnership was quiet proof that true love grows deeper with time. She also loved country music, and she and Eddie traveled frequently to see live shows, turning their shared love of music into lasting memories.

A proud homemaker, she had a gift for turning everyday moments into something special. Her kitchen was her happy place, where cooking and baking were done with equal parts skill and love. No one ever left her table hungry, and no holiday — or random Tuesday — passed without something homemade waiting to be shared.

Kindness came naturally to her. She had a remarkable way of making people feel seen, whether through a handwritten card, a perfectly chosen gift, or simply remembering a birthday when others might have forgotten. She never forgot — especially when it came to Christmas, her favorite season. For her, it wasn’t just a holiday, but a mission to make everyone feel loved, remembered, and celebrated.

Carole is survived by her adoring husband, Eddie; her four children: E.J., Rob (wife Sherri), Gary and Steph (husband Brad Katz); four grandchildren: Lakyn, Christian, Mason and Justin; and three great-grandchildren: Ella, Lulu and Rori, each of whom carries a piece of her warmth, generosity and quiet strength.

Her legacy lives on in family traditions, treasured recipes, thoughtful gestures, and the reminder that love is often shown in the simplest, most consistent ways.

She will be deeply missed, lovingly remembered, and forever cherished.

Visitation will be held at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main Street, Sparta, NJ 07871, on Thursday, Jan. 15, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service is planned for Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at 11 a.m. at the same location.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Father John’s Animal House in Sparta or Project Self-Sufficiency in Newton, as she had a profound love for animals and helping those in need.