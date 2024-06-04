Catherine Cafiero

Catherine M. Cafiero abruptly ended her time with us on May 26, 2024. She was 90.

Catherine, a widow, joined her love, Ray, in eternal peace; we are sure ecstatic for this 33-year long-awaited reunion.

Born June 9, 1933, she was loved by all who met her. A friend said yesterday, “Catherine lit up a room when you brought her in.”

Talking to every person who crossed her path and telling stories, she made everyone laugh.

Her last employment was crossing guard in Englewood Cliffs directly in her driveway. She loved meeting all the new families and corralling the schoolchildren.

She also worked in the embroidery industry and as a “hat check girl” in her father’s restaurant/bar.

Catherine enjoyed traveling with her husband, Ray, and when he passed, she kept it up as long as she could on her own and with family.

Her adventurous nature even landed her on a freighter overseas a few times. The only passenger on board, she returned with stories to share with all.

Her favorite place to travel was Italy, where she talked a Swiss guard into letting her climb to the top of St. Peter’s to release her husband’s ashes.

Catherine moved to Sparta in 2005 to live with her daughter Inga, Ray, Raymond and Hunter. We are forever grateful for all the time she was able to spend with Raymond and Hunter while they were growing up - they shared a special bond with their grandmother.

Words cannot summarize Catherine’s life; this is at best a snapshot of a life well-lived. She was full of joy, loved her sweets, was always up for an excursion and survived many challenges (breast cancer, lung cancer, COPD, a broken neck, hip replacement, stroke, COVID ... to name a few).

The day before she passed, she went to visit a friend, my father-in-law, in the hospital and told him, “Don’t give the nurses a hard time, eat your meals you need your energy, I’ve been where you are and it gets better.”

We love you Mom! You will be missed and live on forever in our hearts!

We are grateful she did not suffer and thankful she was here to see her grandson graduate from college this month. She asked if she could scream when he walked up on stage and scream she did!

She was the matriarch of our family. Her twin sister, Josephine Henn, and brother, John Honer, are awaiting her arrival in Heaven.

Catherine is survived by her daughters, Inga with husband Ray Roggero of Sparta and Mary Bahr of Vernon whose husband Keith sadly passed in 2021; her grandsons, Raymond and Hunter Roggero, Anthony Bahr with wife Jessica and their son Owen, and Joseph Bahr. She also is survived by her nephew, Dan Munley with wife Kim and their boys James, John-Patrick and Ryan of Westfield; and niece, Barbara Soukup with her husband Scott and their son Christian of Holly Springs, N.C.

We also remember all the friends and neighbors who took the time to stop and listen to her stories, called our beloved mom grandma, their adopted grandma too, especially Katie Gildea, her husband Chris, and their boys Austin and Henry, who decorated the walls of Catherine’s room with their artwork.

Memorial visitation will be Friday, June 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home in Sparta. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 8 at St. Kateri Church in Sparta, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx.