Catherine V. Lorentz, age 85, of Sparta New Jersey, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 6th, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving family and furry companion. Cathy was born January 13th, 1937, in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of James and Margaret (Walsh) Burke. Catherine was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, Joseph. Although Cathy loved traveling the world with family and friends and adored living on Lake Mohawk and Naples, Florida. Cathy and her husband owned Glenmar Photography Studio in Lodi, New Jersey. They were also involved with property development. Cathy herself had quite a flair for interior design and decorating. Cathy was devoted to her community in many ways, from her earlier days in Tappan, New York, where she was active in the PTA, Girl Scouts and the library, where she served as Trustee. She was an avid golfer and was a member of the Bay Colony Golf Club as well as the Lake Mohawk Golf Club. She was a charter parishioner at Saint Kateri Parish in Sparta. She and her husband Joe were involved during its inception. Survivors include her loving daughters, Susan Russo (Rob) of Sparta New Jersey, and Sandra Clark-Dally (Marty) of Wharton New Jersey, her beloved grandchildren, Rob, Joe, Grace, Meghan, and Alison, and her devoted canine companion, Jesse. She is also survived by her sister Eileen (and brother-in-law Richard Clauser), her sister Bernadette Partyka, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Ann Pilato and brother James Burke. Cathy was known and loved by so many, she cherished her friends and family, considering them one and the same. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Project Self-Sufficiency at 127 Mill Street, Newton New Jersey, 07860.