Cathy McCollum

Cathy A. McCollum of Montague passed away on Friday, July 5, 2024, at Newton Medical Center. She was 56.

Born in Pine Island, N.Y., to the late Richard and Barbara (Winters) Van Orden, Cathy lived in Sussex County for most of her life.

She was employed as a manager at Walmart in Matamoras, Pa.

Cathy loved her family, and once she became a grandma, her life revolved around her grandchildren. She had a huge heart and would do anything for her kids, grandkids, dogs and friends.

Many people who knew Cathy saw her sarcastic side, and she enjoyed joking with everyone she knew.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, James L. McCollum; her son, Glenn McCollum and his wife Ashley of Dingmans Ferry, Pa.; her daughter, Liz McArdle and her husband Bill of Plains, Pa.; her stepdaughters, Heidi McCollum of Tennessee and Rebecca McCollum of Sussex; her sisters, Bonny Coursen of Sussex, Barbie Sanders of Unionville, N.Y., and Patty Wickham of Middletown, N.Y.; and her two cherished grandchildren, Shea and Gavin McCollum.

Memorial services will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the service from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Private cremation services have been held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Cathy’s memory to the Blue Ridge Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Branchville, NJ 07826 or the Port Jervis Humane Society., 202 Route 209, Port Jervis, NY 12771.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.PinkelFuneralHome.com