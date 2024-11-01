Charles Bertz

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Charles Alvin Bertz, cherished husband, Pops, Poppy, uncle, godfather, brother and friend, on Oct. 13, 2024. He was 82.

Born in Manhattan on July 9, 1942, to Ludwig and Mary Helen Bertz (Walsh), Charlie grew up in the Bronx alongside his sister Lorraine (Antonelli) before moving in 1972 to Sparta, where he built a life centered on love, family and community.

For 38 years, Charlie worked as a truck driver for Pepsi, retiring at age 63. His loyalty and tireless work ethic were well-known, but nothing compared to the love and devotion he had for his family.

He was the adoring husband of Ingrid, his wife of 56 years, and together they raised three sons: Chuck (Ashley), Greg (Meredith) and Chris (Kristy). He was also a proud and loving Poppy to Brandon, Hunter, Jackson, Conner, Luke, Anna and Heidi.

A lifelong sports fan, Charlie passionately supported both the New York Mets and the New York Giants. He spent 20 years coaching Little League, including all three of his sons. Despite his loyalty to the Mets, he proudly coached a championship Yankees team and even took them to Yankee Stadium as part of their victory celebration.

Beyond the ballfield, Charlie’s commitment to giving back was evident in his more than 30 years of service with the Kiwanis Club, where he championed causes, such as food drives, and served as president from 2001 to 2002. Charlie had a big heart, a unique sense of humor, and a deep love and appreciation for life’s simple pleasures. Whether it was savoring a good meal (especially filet mignon, lobster tail, jelly belly jelly beans and pancakes), enjoying his favorite ’50s music or sharing a laugh, Charlie found joy in the little moments that many overlook.

Above all, he adored spending time with his wife, his kids and his grandkids, and he never missed one of their sports games.

Charlie leaves behind a legacy of laughter, love and a life well-lived. He will be deeply missed by his wife, children, friends, card-playing buddies and the countless lives he touched. His spirit will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. A celebration of Charlie’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to UNC Health Foundation: https://give.unc.edu/hfdonate?&s=MEDFOT25V3UU39&p=BERT

