Charles Caruso

Dr. Charles “Chuck” Anthony Caruso of Sparta died on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. He was 87.

Chuck was born on Sept. 8, 1935, in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

After graduating high school, he graduated from community college as a dental technician.

He then joined the Army in 1955 and completed his service with the National Guard in 1961.

During his time in the military, he married his high school sweetheart, Glenda, in 1956.

He graduated dental school in 1963 and a year later moved to Sparta, where he started his dental practice of 53 years.

His hobbies included skiing, golfing, tennis, traveling and spending time with his family.

Chuck is survived by Glen, his wife of 67 years; his children, Debbie Norris (Bob), Scott Caruso (Pat), Donna Dole, Jayme Caruso (Karen); 13 grandchildren and their spouses; and six great grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted under Goble Funeral Home 22 Main St., Sparta.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860 (karenannquinlanhospice.org) or Alzheimer’s Association Grater, N.J. Chapter (https://www.alz.org/nj), 23 Vreeland Road Suite 105, Florham Park, NJ 07932.