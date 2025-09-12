Charles Redden

Charles T. “Bud” Redden of Ogdensburg passed away peacefully at his home on Sept. 8, 2025, with his loving family by his side. He was 85.

Born on April 15, 1940, in Passaic, Bud spent his early years in Passaic before attending Newton and Sparta high schools.

He proudly served in the National Guard and attended Northeastern University.

Bud built a long and successful career as an industrial sales manager, working for Komline Sanderson and Sefar until his retirement 10 years ago.

In Ogdensburg, he and his beloved wife of 63 years, Marlene (May) Redden, raised their three children. In their earlier years, they enjoyed camping in Gettysburg and boating on Lake Wallenpaupack.

Bud especially loved coaching baseball, loving on his beloved dogs, tending to his garden - most of all his roses. He loved driving his convertible, telling a good joke and sharing his sense of humor.

Bud cherished time with his family and found immense joy in being a devoted grandfather and great-grandfather.

Above all, Bud loved the Lord Jesus. He loved to study the Bible and create in-depth study guides and give them out to family members.

Bud was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Evelyn Redden; his sister, Dorothy Koch; and his brother, Russell.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Marlene; his children, Jeffrey, Greg and his wife Christin, and Lori Schutte and her husband James; and his brothers, John, Jerry and Robert.

He will be lovingly remembered by his seven grandchildren -Katie, Taylor, Trevor, Ali, Olivia, Tyler and Reese - and his four great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his faithful dog, Charlie.

Bud and Marlene will have a Celebration of Life service together someday.