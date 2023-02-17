Chester E. Decker Sr. of Sussex passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, surrounded by family. He was 96.

Chester was born May 5, 1926, to Chester and Alice Decker of Sussex.

After graduating Sussex High School in 1944, Chet enlisted in the U.S. Army and trained as a paratrooper during World War II.

Having grown up working on his family’s farm, Chester became a milk truck driver and president of the local Teamsters Union during Jimmy Hoffa’s reign as mob boss. Chet traveled to Washington, D.C., in the early 1960s to work with and assist the federal Justice Department during the Kennedy brothers’ efforts to rid the truckers unions of mob control.

On leaving the Teamsters, Chet, with the help of the GI Bill, opened his own company, Sussex County Glass, located in Sparta. He ran a successful business for four decades, passing it on to his son, Chester Decker Jr..

Chet married Madeline Johnson on March 25, 1950. Chester and Madeline Decker went on to have three children: Chester Jr., Paula and Christine.

On retirement, Chester continued to enjoy the activities he loved: hunting, fishing, golf, reading and travel.

A lifelong member of Lt. Charles Auberger Post 213 American Legion of Sussex, Chet was the oldest surviving member.

A true nature’s man, he was often found outdoors, regardless of the weather. He loved living on Lake Pochung in the summers and considered a trip to Kenya with his son-in-law, Daniel Everitt, a highlight of his experiences.

Chester was predeceased by his daughter Paula (Decker) Everitt in 2016 and his wife, Madeline (Johnson) Decker, in 2022.

He is survived by his son, Chester Jr. and his partner Susan Cox; his daughter, Christine (Decker) Henry and her husband Donald Henry; his grandchildren, Chester Decker III, Sara (Decker) McManus, Andrew Decker, Christopher Decker, Rory Everitt, Dana Everitt, Morgan Everitt, Devin Henry and Logan Henry; and his great-grandchildren; Madeline Decker, Jaxon Decker, Zach McManus, Sydney McManus, Graham Decker, Max Decker, Savannah Decker, Mason Decker, Riley Everitt and Sierra Everitt.

A private service was held Thursday, Feb. 16.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Sussex, 4 E. Main St., Sussex, NJ 07461 or Father John’s Animal House, 50 Father John’s Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848.

