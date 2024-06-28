Christine Smith, our beloved wife, mother and grammy, died May 14, 2024, surrounded by the love of her family and friends after an all-too-short battle with cancer. She was 66.

Born to the late George and Frances Monahos on Sept. 4, 1957, in Paterson, Christine moved to Sparta at the age of 2 and lived there the rest of her life.

She graduated from Sparta High School in 1975 and shortly thereafter met her husband of 46 years, Ronald Smith. They were married March 18, 1978, and she spent the next several decades as a doting mom to their children.

Christine worked in the women’s health-care industry for many years and as practice manager at New Perspectives Healthcare in Sparta at the time of her passing.

In her downtime, she enjoyed the company of her cherished friends and a good glass of wine.

Christine was the heart of her family, her children and their families: Chris Smith (Inna Kopilovich-Smith), Paul Smith (Ashlee Smith) and Nicole Loftus (Ryan Loftus) will carry on her legacy of kindness, laughter and adventure.

She was lovingly known as Grammy to her six adoring grandchildren: Henry, Owen, Julia, Harper, Catherine and Roman.

Christine was “hands on” and took advantage of any opportunity to spoil and create memories for her grandkids - whether it be tie-dying, crafts and splatter-painting or ice cream parlor, beach and amusement park trips or endless back scratches and snuggles, she was lovingly present and devoted to her family.

Besides her husband, children and grandchildren, Christine is survived by her five siblings, Mary Polye, George Monahos, Jeff Monahos, Pauline Fisher and Chris Monahos; her siblings-in-law, Donna and Gus Bratsis and Jack and Pat Smith; in addition to several nieces, nephews and close friends that she loved.

Christine’s life will be celebrated in a Mass at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Sparta on July 20 at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for your consideration to donate to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, which provided wonderful care and support to Christine.