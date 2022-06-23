Claire Catherine Schmidt (nee Poulakowski), 79, of Vernon, passed away peacefully at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Twp., N.J., on Monday, June 20, 2022. Born in Jersey City, she had been a resident of Sparta before becoming longtime resident of Vernon.

A loving and devoted mother, Claire is survived by her son John Schmidt and his wife, Kristel, of Highland Lakes, N.J., Kyle Schmidt, of Vernon, N.J., Derrick Schmidt, of Vernon, N.J. and Bryan Schmidt, of Illinois. She was also the loving grandmother of Hailey, Chase, Ella, and LillyAnn.

Claire worked for Vernon Township Board of Education for 26 years, retiring in 2016. She was a parishioner of St. Francis DeSales RC Church in Vernon and enjoyed trips into the city to see shows, shopping, traveling to the beach, reading and spending quality time with friends, family and granddogs Dunkin and Bella.

Claire is predeceased by her father Joseph, mother Clara, and brother Kenneth Poulakowski.

The family would like to thank the staff at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice for their amazing care, love and support.

The family will receive friends and family at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, N.J., on Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. Family will gather at the funeral home on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 10 a.m. for an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Francis DeSales RC Church, Vernon, N.J. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860. For direction and condolences see fergusonvernonfuneralhome.com.