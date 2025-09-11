Clara Yerkes

Clara Louise Yerkes (nee Lynch) of Gloucester City and Woolwich Gardens passed away Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. She was 95.

She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Gloucester City, where she was a lady Deacon and a member of the church choir and the missionary society.

She was also a member of the Lady Lions in Gloucester.

Clara was the beloved wife of the late James Z. Yerkes and dear sister of the late Doris Bradway and the late Paul Lynch.

She was the loving mother of Barbara Wortmann (Charles), Lawrence Carter II (Sharon) and Thomas Carter (Linda Laun) and dear sister of Dennis Lynch. She also is survived by six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her nieces, Paula Conroy and Michele Carfagno; and her nephew, Greg Biddle.

A funeral was Sept. 10 at Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes, 700 Powell St., Gloucester City, followed by burial at Cedar Grove Cemetery on Market Street in Gloucester City.

Contributions made be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in lieu of flowers.