Corrado DeGennaro caught the 12:13 a.m. Midtown Direct train to Heaven on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, after a prolonged illness. He was 69.

Visitation for Corrado will be held at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta, on Tuesday, Dec 27 from 4 - 9 p.m. A funeral will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 24 Halsted St., Newton. Burial for close family to follow at Newton Cemetery.

To view the full obituary, please visit www.Goblefuneral.com