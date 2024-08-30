Donald Bischoff

Donald Robert Bischoff of Sparta died Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, at home surrounded by his family. He was 88.

Donald was born and raised in the Bronx. He was a Sparta resident for 53 years.

Donald proudly served in the U.S. Navy for four years, first on a submarine as a torpedoman’s mate and later on the destroyer USS Clarence Bronson. He loved to talk about the ports of the calls he visited in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean.

In 1955, while still in the Navy, Donald took a leave to go home to the Bronx, where he was introduced to Marjorie Geddes by a friend. Once he met her, he took every leave he could to pursue her.

His favorite story was to tell of one weekend he went to visit Marjorie and could not bring himself to leave. He returned late, was classified as AWOL and spent four days in the Philadelphia Naval Yard Brig. He always ended the story by saying that the four days in the brig was worth the four extra hours he got to spend with Marjorie, whom he married in 1957. They celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary earlier this year.

After the Navy, Donald’s father-in-law secured him a position with Otis Elevator, where he worked first in Manhattan in construction and later in the service side of the business throughout northern New Jersey. He was a proud member of ALF/CIO Local 1 of the Elevator Constructors Union and worked for Otis for 35 years.

He was a dedicated father, grandfather and great-grandfather and enjoyed making home videos of his grandchildren.

He loved his country and his flag, his VCR and his recliner, his cigars and his belt buckle collection, repeats of “Barney Miller” and “Everyone Loves Raymond,” day-old baked goods from Stop & Shop and talking politics.

He carried notecards in his front pocket and took notes on everything. He hated long lines and cold food and every time we would “roughhouse” in the living room, he would yell “This isn’t a gymnasium!” We loved him for all of his quirks, and he will be missed by us all.

Donald was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Miriam (Keezer) Bischoff, and his daughter-in-law, Teresa Bischoff.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Marjorie Marion (Geddes) Bischoff; his sons, Michael Bischoff, Richard Bischoff (Kathy) and Christopher Bischoff (Melissa); his grandchildren, Meghan (Chris), Courtney (John), Ashley (Matt), Paige, Jeff, Jason and Tommy; and his great-grandchildren, Kollyns, Reagan, Livia, Bowen and Ivory.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that a donation be made to Affinity Care Hospice of New Jersey.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at dignitymemorial.com