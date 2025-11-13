Donald G. Dixon passed away on Nov. 7, 2025, at the age of 72.

Donald worked as an IT professional at Picatinny Arsenal for many years until his retirement in 2023. Earlier in his career, he was a member of the N.J. Laborers Local. He was also a N.J. Real Estate agent and a professional drone pilot.

Don has had many interests throughout his life. He was a 2nd Degree Black Belt in Karate and studied at the Isshin-Ryu School of Karate in Hackettstown. His dogs were his besties. He was well read across many topics, but he was a history enthusiast. His love for nature and the great outdoors led him to fishing, boating, birding, the beach, and more recently, he enjoyed aerial and still photography.

Donald is survived by his devoted and most loving wife, and best friend of 38 years, Diane.

Donald is also survived by his brother, Barry Dixon, and his wife, Rene, (Komsa); his sister, Linda Messina (Dixon), and his loving nieces, Kaitlyn Dixon and Alicia Messina.

Interment and Donald’s Life Celebration will be held privately by his family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don’s memory to Eleventh Hour Animal Rescue, and to the American Red Cross.

Warm memories and condolences to Donald’s family may also be offered at smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.