Donald Okner

Donald T. Okner of Sparta passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. He was 78.

He was born on July 5, 1945, to Luke and Irene (Wioch) Okner and raised in Irvington.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree at Fairleigh Dickinson University and a Juris Doctor degree at St. John’s University School of Law.

He was admitted to the New Jersey Bar and the United States District Court in 1971. He was also admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court, the Third Circuit Court of Appeals and in Colorado. He was a Certified Civil Trial Attorney and a member of the law firm of Dwyer Connell & Lisbona LLP in Fairfield for over 40 years.

In 1965, he enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve and later served on active duty for two years. He was honorably discharged after 10 years of service and was awarded a Letter of Commendation by the former Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Elmo Zumwalt.

He previously served on the board of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Paterson’s Department for Disabilities and was a Third Degree Knight of Columbus.

He also was a member of the Lake Mohawk Yacht Club and was an avid Lightning sailor.

However, his greatest love was his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Madeleine (Kiernan); cherished sons Martin (Holly) and James (Lindsay); and four adored grandchildren, Sadie, Lukas, Vivienne and Azelie.

In addition to his wife, sons, their wives and grandchildren, he also leaves behind his brothers, Dr. Thomas (Mary Ann) and Dr. Glenn (Marla); sister-in-law, Claudia Sena; brother-in-law, William (Kathleen) Kiernan; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Visitation will be held at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Roman Catholic Church, 427 Stanhope Road, Sparta on Thurday., Aug. 24 from 10 to 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860.