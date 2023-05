Donato Thomas Soranno, DMD, of Byram Township passed peacefully at home on May 14, 2023. He was 73.

Dan is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carol Ann (Schilling); his daughter, Christina Ann, and her husband, Colin Miller; and his son, Alexander Lawrence Soranno, and his partner, Stephanie Bates. Surviving grandchildren are Alexandra, Declan and Lucas. He also leaves behind his sister, Nicoletta, and her husband, Richard Graf.

A more detailed obituary may be found at www.goblefuneral.com