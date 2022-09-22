Douglas “Digger” Hall, 87, passed away peacefully with his children by his side on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at his home in Sparta, NJ.

Doug was born August 1, 1935, in Paterson, NJ, and raised in Wayne. He attended Wayne Valley High School where met his wife, Janice L. (Kutka). As a young man, Doug greatly enjoyed raising goats, chickens, and riding horses where he competed in many rodeos as a barrel racer. He moved his family to Succasunna where he worked as a heavy equipment operator for Olsen and Lawson until 1978. After raising his family, he and his wife moved to Sparta in 1987. They were married over 66 years until her death in March 2022.

Mr. Hall became the owner/operator of Doug Hall Excavating, which he founded in 1979 and D & H Rental, both of Roxbury Twp. His passion for operating heavy equipment and excavation kept him working beyond the imagination.

Throughout his life, he probably moved enough earth to push New Jersey beyond the center of the US. Doug was a lifetime member of the Operating Engineers, Local 825 of Springfield Twp., NJ.

He was a man of truth who remained dedicated to his family, friends, and his work. The word, “retired,” never suited “Digger” and he stayed a working man until his end of life. His legacy will be his work ethic and his “digger dogs” that family and friends always enjoyed on the many weekend outings that he hosted.

He is also predeceased by his mother, Miriam Klein, and his son, Scott.

He is survived by three children, Judith Hall and her husband Manuel Quiñones of Lyndhurst, NJ, Brenda Hall of Kempner, Texas, and Wayne Hall of Mine Hill; four grandchildren, Jaison Hall, Kayla Hall, Connor Alburtus and Sterling Hall; and four step-grandchildren, Brendan & Ryan Quiñones, Taryn and A.J. Fernacola.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Bermingham Funeral Home, 216 S. Main St., Wharton. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at N. Hardyston Cemetery, Hamburg, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Doug’s memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, Newton, NJ, would be appreciated: karenannquinlanhospice.org/donate-support/donate. Offer condolences at BerminghamFH.com.