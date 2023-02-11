Douglas Tartaglia

Douglas Gerard Tartaglia passed from this world to his final reward with the Lord on Feb. 6, 2023. He was 42.

Doug lived a life of many physical and mental challenges, from birth to death, but he also lived a life of great joy. He was the delight of his many friends and his very large family.

He loved to talk sports and recount all the latest statistics of his favorite teams, especially Notre Dame and the Mets.

He was a Mario gaming aficionado and he loved to impersonate the characters as well as many of his favorite movie characters who made him laugh.

When he laughed, he threw back his head and roared, bringing an entire room to life. His greatest gifts were the kindness and gentleness he showed to the most vulnerable people, especially babies, the disabled and the elderly.

Doug was the beloved grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Eid and Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Tartaglia. He is survived by his mother, Christine Eid Tartaglia; father, Gennaro “Jerry” Tartaglia; brothers, Gregory Tartaglia (Nicole) and Dominic Tartaglia (Mandie); sister, Stephanie Kline (Chris); along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, and a gaggle of nieces and nephews who called him Funcle Doug (the Fun Uncle).

All who knew and loved Doug will miss him terribly - a light has gone out in our lives. But we are grateful to all who brought light and laughter to his time on Earth, and we thank you for your kindness, love and generosity that filled the heart of this special young man.

Our thanks also go to the medical professionals who helped Doug have a good life - longer than we ever thought possible - especially the staff of Boston Children’s Hospital.

Most importantly, we thank the generous anonymous organ donors and their families who gave Doug the ultimate gift of life.

Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at St Elizabeth’s Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff, with interment to follow at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes.

Contributions in Doug’s memory may be made to the Special Olympics New Jersey Plunge at Seaside, 1 Eunice Kennedy Shriver Way, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 or Good Counsel Inc., 600 Meadowlands Parkway, Suite 251, Secaucus, NJ 07094.