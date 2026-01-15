Elizabeth A. Sutherland, born on March 4, 1930, passed away on January 11, 2026, at the age of 95.

Betsy was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Katherine Reilly, her loving husband, Eugene in 2013 and her son, Peter in 2003, her siblings Frances Corbin, Peggy McGovern and her brother, Daniel Reilly.

Betsy is survived by her children Eileen Brupbacher (Josh), Mike (Joanna), Tom (Irene), Dan (Therese), Margaret Keller (Mike), Joe (Anna) and Patrick (Sonali), 15 grandchildren: Jason Brupbacher, Dan Brupbacher, Jake Sutherland, Natalie Sutherland, Ian Sutherland, Kristin Whitehouse, Brian Sutherland, Brielle Medina, Alex McCaffrey, Michael McCaffrey, Andrew McCaffrey, Kiera Keller, Ella Sutherland, Rish Sutherland and Lokesh Sutherland and 16 great grandchildren: Tory Brupbacher, Will Brupbacher, Jack Brupbacher, Reilly Brupbacher, Quinn Brupbacher, Reid Brupbacher, Amara Edemobi, Rowan Sutherland, Sophia Sudziarski, Mila Whitehouse, Ella Whitehouse, Fern Sutherland, Olive Sutherland, Madie Sutherland, Roy Sutherland, and James McCaffrey.

Betsy was born in Newark, NJ. During her high school years, her family moved to South Orange, and she graduated from Our Lady of the Valley High School in Orange, NJ. Betsy then went on to graduate from St Elizabeth’s College with a degree in accounting in 1952 and started working at Picatinny Arsenal that same year. Thanks to her lifelong passion for learning, she added a BA from Upsula College to her quiver while in her 50’s.

Betsy married Gene Sutherland in 1952, and they settled in Lake Mohawk, where they had met as teens on the boardwalk. Both of their families were “summer families” from the early 1930’s and were longtime members of Our Lady of the Lake Church. During her teenage years Betsy was a lifeguard at Beach 3 and began her lifelong love of horses while riding and working at the Lake Mohawk stables.

Betsy and Gene founded Sutherland Poly Box (now Sutherland Packaging) in 1964, and Betsy lived to see it celebrate its 60th Anniversary recently. Betsy was Chairwoman of the Sussex County Chapter of the Fresh Air Fund from the late 60’s into the 70’s while also hosting many children for years. Betsy also took an interest in civic matters and in 1975 became the first woman member of the Sparta Planning and Zoning Board. Betsy was the leading force in the founding of Birth Haven in 1985, served as Chair for decades and lived to see the shelter home celebrate its 40th Anniversary last year.

Other areas that Betsy volunteered in were Eucharistic Minister of Our Lady of the Lake: Eucharistic Minister for Andover Nursing Home; Reverend Brown Parents’ Association; Pope John XXIII Booster Club; Sparta Ecumenical Council on Senior Citizen Housing (a founding member) and member of the Sussex County Arts Council. This last volunteer position grew from a decades long passion for art that was cultivated during many years studying under local artists Roz Hollander and George Morvillle. Betsy also took art courses at Sussex County Community College under Patty Redline and worked in many mediums, including oil, acrylics, pastels and charcoal.

She shared her love of art with her grandchildren and great grandchildren through art lessons that helped forge her deep bond with them.

Honors include Grand Marshal of the 2018 Sussex County Saint Patrick’s Day Parade; Patriots’ Council Tribute to Women Award 2003 and Lifetime Achievement Award 2025; Birth Haven Lifetime Achievement Award 2025; Soroptimist International Community Service Award 1997; Pope John XXIII Endowment Humanitarian Award 1995 and the Sussex County Chamber of Commerce David Herzenburg Memorial Award on behalf of Birth Haven 2005.

Betsy loved her family, her church, her Birth Haven family, her horses and dogs and her chosen home of Sussex County. She was kind, compassionate and solution-minded, always facing life with strength and grace. Her vibrant spirit, zest for life and mischievous sense of humor lit up every gathering with loved ones. She was a great woman who never took herself too seriously yet lived a deeply purposeful life as a faithful servant of God.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted under Goble Funeral Home 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ. Visiting was held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026 at Our Lady Of The Lake Catholic Church 294 S Sparta Ave, Sparta, NJ 07871. Funeral mass was celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 15, at Our Lady Of The Lake Catholic Church with interment to follow at Sparta Cemetery.

Donations in Betsy’s honor may be made to Birth Haven, Our Lady of the Lake RC Church, or the Peter J. Sutherland Memorial Scholarship Fund.