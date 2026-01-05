Ellen Kurdock

Ellen (Fitschen) Kurdock of Sparta passed away on December 27, 2025. Ellen was born on Dec. 7, 1942, in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of William and Minnie Fitschen.

Ellen was raised in Glen Rock, New Jersey and was a resident of Lake Mohawk for over 45 years. Ellen, a graduate of Cedar Crest College, was a teacher with the Sussex County Educational Services Commission for many years, even taking on the task of driving a mobile classroom throughout the County.

Ellen is survived by her loving husband Joseph, her daughter, Anne and her husband Steve, of Great Britain, her son Peter, and his wife Brianne of Fairfax Station, Virginia, and her beloved sister Nancy Tiedemann of Skaneateles, New York. Ellen is also survived by her four grandchildren, Maddie, Nathaniel, Joseph and Grace whom she loved dearly.

Ellen was a talented baker, avid knitter, and enjoyed traveling, particularly to Great Britain. She took great joy in hosting family and friends and freely gave her unwavering love to so many. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted under Goble Funeral Home 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871. A celebration of Ellen’s life will be held at a later date.

Donations in memory of Ellen can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.