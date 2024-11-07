Emily Johnson-Ference of Hopatcong Boro died Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Township. She was 72.

Emily was born and raised in Hackensack and was a longtime Sussex County resident, spending many years on the Johnson family farm in Byram Township.

She attended Hope College in Michigan and Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey, where she earned her degree in elementary education.

Emily was an educator for 37 years before her retirement from the Byram Township School District in 2011.

Emily was a lifelong teacher, who was well loved among her students, a characteristic emphasized by her being named the 1985 Teacher of New Jersey for her excellence in teaching. She was a member of the NEA, NJEA and Byram Township PTA.

Emily found comfort in her faith and was a member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Sparta for many years.

She was a woman of many creative talents, including painting, drawing, ceramics and the fine art of egg decoration.

Her family fondly remembers her outstanding baking abilities, particularly the many birthday cakes she made with love.

Emily was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Winton H. Johnson and Louisa (Tate) Johnson; her husband, Herman Michael Ference; her brothers Winton P. Johnson and Dr. Roland E. Johnson; and her sister-in-law, Susan L. Johnson.

She is survived by her brother, Frederick L. Johnson; her nieces, Jennifer Johnson (Mithra Busler) and Keri Johnson; her nephew, Ian Johnson (Jennie Johnson); her great-niece, Ursula Busler; and her great-nephews, Roland Johnson and Tate Johnson.

Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. A funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 85 Conestoga Trail, Sparta. Interment will follow in Sparta Cemetery, 32 Main St,

Donations may be made in Emily’s memory to Father John’s Animal House, 50 Father Johns Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848 or to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com