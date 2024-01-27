It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Ethan Bonnet. He was 39.

Ethan embraced life with fearless determination, facing his 11-year battle with cancer courageously until his peaceful passing on Jan. 23, 2024, at his home surrounded by loving family and friends.

Born and raised in Sparta, Ethan graduated from Sparta High School and further pursued his education at Les Roches International School of Hotel Management in Switzerland.

This academic journey fueled his adventurous spirit, leading him to explore many corners of the world. Ethan lived in Switzerland, Spain, China and Australia before making New York City his home.

Ethan’s spirit was a testament to his love for life. His unique ability to connect with others was a special gift, and his infectious positive energy accompanied him wherever he went.

Whether finding joy in the lands he explored or bringing laughter to those around him, Ethan’s presence left an indelible mark.

Surrounded by his close family and friends, Ethan’s passing, though a great loss, carried a profound beauty in the love shared during those final moments. While we mourn his departure, the fond memories we hold dear will serve as a source of healing for our broken hearts.

Ethan is survived by his parents, Jean-Paul and Mary Beth Bonnet, and his siblings, Andre, Alexandre (Gregg), Owen (Lauren) and Arielle Dudzinski (John). He is also survived by his nephews, John and Lucas; nieces, Arabella and Evelyn; and two special angels, Alyssa and Danni. Ethan is remembered with love by many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial celebration of Ethan’s vibrant life will take place with the arrival of spring.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Ethan’s name to World Central Kitchen at donate.wck.org.

Though Ethan is no longer with us, his memory will forever be cherished in our hearts.