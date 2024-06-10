Evelyn Schuele

Evelyn Ann Schuele (nee Schmaus) passed away on Friday, June 7, 2024. She was 83.

Evelyn was born, raised and lived in Jersey City for more than 50 years. She met and married her husband, Rudy Schuele, there.

After their divorce, Evelyn raised her two children as a single mother, never allowing circumstances to interfere with her children’s needs. She was selfless, forgiving, accepting and loving, no matter what challenges life brought her way; a spirit to be emulated.

She worked at Colgate Palmolive and F.W. Woolworth.

After leaving Jersey City, she moved to Hopatcong for several years.

Tiring of the cold winters, she moved to Apex, N.C. Realizing the cold winters were a small price to pay for being near her children and grandchildren, she moved back to Sparta before to her final move to Frankin, where she lived for about 10 years.

Faith and family were the pillars of her life. There is not enough ink in the world to write all of the great things about Evelyn and her positive impact on all who met her. Suffice it to say, she was a kind soul who made everyone’s life a bit better.

Preceded in death by her parents, Virginia (nee McGrath) and Stephen E. Schmaus, and her daughter Lisa, Evelyn is survived by her children, Rudy and his wife Donna and Debbie and her husband Greg; her grandchildren, Gregg, Brett, Bill, Jessica, Lindsay and Marissa; her great-grandchildren, Clementine, Lucas, Ella, Jack and Rory, her brother, Stephen and his wife Jeanette and their children Steve, Darren and Laura; as well as many cousins.

A celebration of life for Evelyn will be held Wednesday, June 12 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13 at Saint Jude Roman Catholic Church, 40 Maxim Drive, Hopatcong.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org