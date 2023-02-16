On Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in the presence of her loving and devoted husband, John, Frances T. Preston was called to heaven. She was 86.

Fran was born in Waldwick to Frank and Laura English and graduated from St. Luke’s High School in Ho-ho-kus.

She was a competitive roller-skate dancer and carried that grace to her last days. She was educated as a hair dresser, fancying the latest of hairstyles with never a hair out of place.

Fran had enjoyed life as a resident of Lake Mohawk since 1959, was an active member of Lake Mohawk Golf Club and served as a LMCC Junior Woman’s Club board member. She spent many years volunteering at the Newton Memorial Hospital Gift Shop, at times being their best customer.

She and John had a wonderful life together, dancing to every song they heard, drinking every glass of wine poured and attending as many parties as possible. They went on many adventures, touring the United States and Europe and golfing along the way at Pebble Beach, Spy Glass, St. Andrews and Prestwick to name a few.

Fran was predeceased by her beautiful daughter Kathleen (Kassie) Wenzell of Walnut Creek, Calif., and her sister Joan English.

She is survived by her husband and soulmate, John; and her children, Michael Fitzgerald (Marguerite) of Manasquan; Jeannine DeLano (Edward) of Scituate, Mass.; Kevin Fitzgerald (Lynn) of Apex, N.C.; son-in-law Michael Wenzell of Walnut Creek, Calif.; Greg Preston (Christa) of Corona Del Mar, Calif.; Scott Preston (Linda) of Metarie, La.; Mark Preston (KC) of Longwood, Fla.; and Todd Preston (Verla) of Gaithersburg, Md. Fran is also survived by her sisters and best friends, Maryann Alter (Bruce) of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Laura Elcoate (Will) of Dublin, N.H.

She took great joy in being a fun-loving and adventurous grandmother to her 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Fran is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta. All are invited to a Mass of Christian burial at Our Lady of the Lake Church, 294 S. Sparta Ave., Sparta, on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10:30 a.m. Cremation was held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fran’s memory to the Sparta Ambulance Squad.