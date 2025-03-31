Frank Hete Jr. of Sparta passed away after a short illness on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at Newton Medical Center. He was 82.

Born to Frank Hete Sr. and Clara Hete in Sussex, he was a longtime resident of Hamburg before moving to Sparta six years ago.

Frank served with the U.S. Air Force, then worked as a custodian and groundskeeper at Vernon Township High School for many years, retiring in 2002.

He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.

Frank was predeceased by a sister Barbara; a brother, Stephen; and his wife, Barbara.

He was the devoted father of Melanie Behson and her husband, Peter, of Lake Hopatcong and Mitchell Hete of Lake Hopatcong; loving grandfather of Nicole and Erin; and dear brother of Clara Rowe and Lillian Vance of Dolgeville, N.Y.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, on Saturday, April 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. Memorial service to follow at 3 p.m. Cremation is private.

Information and condolences may be found online at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com