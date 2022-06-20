George M. Schnurr, Sr., 77, passed away on June 15, 2022, after a brief illness. Born and raised on Staten Island, NY, he was predeceased by his parents Evelyn and Francis Schnurr, infant sister Barbara, brother Robert, and son-in-law Mark Sawyer.

He is survived by his college sweetheart, best friend and wife of 57 years, Mary Lou; devoted children George M. Schnurr, Jr. and Kathleen Sawyer; loving grandchildren Dylan Sawyer, Kelly Sawyer, George M. Schnurr III and Gage Schnurr; sister-like cousins Lynne Christian and Karen Ritchie; dear cousins Jill Webb and Rita Caporale; and dearest friends, Tony and Linda Alvarez.

George spent a long and successful career in the field of control systems engineering. He retired as manager of technical computing for BASF in Parsippany, N.J., after 30+ years of service. He was a former Alpine Beach trustee. He formerly volunteered with the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) and the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) through the Sussex County Division of Senior Services. George was an organ donor.

George was known for his sense of humor and love of music of all kinds. He particularly enjoyed vacationing with family and friends. He will be sorely missed.

Services were held privately. Those wishing to memorialize George may do so by donating to a favorite charity.