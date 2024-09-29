George W. Marchant of Bedford, N.H., died in Manchester, N.H., on Sept 22, 2024. He was 86.

He was born in Brockton, Mass., in 1938 to Willard and Jessie (Adams) Marchant as their oldest son.

George attended East Bridgewater High School before studying history at Bates College and Brown University.

He then went to work for the Department of the Army in contracting until his retirement in 2006.

He was predeceased by his parents as well as his wife, Mary Patricia (Mullan) Marchant.

He is survived by his brothers, Norman Marchant and Douglas Marchant, and his son, George Marchant Jr.

Viewing and service is at McHugh Funeral Home, 283 Hanover St., Manchester, N.H., from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 2. The burial will at Beaver Cemetery at noon Oct. 3.

Donations to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice in Newton, N.J., would be greatly appreciated.