Gerhard Kuhn of Sparta passed away on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. He was 97.

Gerhard was born in Gmünd, Germany, on May 3, 1926, and immigrated in 1954 to the United States, where he proudly became an American citizen.

Gerhard and Margarete “Peggy” were married shortly after and remained together until her death in 1999.

His travels took him back to Europe on a regular basis to visit family and enjoy travels.

After moving to Sparta, Gerhard once again found happiness when he met Anneliese Gartner. Her family adopted him as one of their own. They enjoyed life together until her passing in 1999.

He was a world traveler, avid skier, golfer, hiker and wine connoisseur.

He was a “personal jeweler,” having designed and made special pieces (for worldwide distribution) in his shop in Manhattan. After his retirement, he still dabbled in his jewelry making.

He was a member of many clubs, including Lake Mohawk Golf Club, Cannstatter and Enzian Ski Club.

He loved discussing politics with anyone who would listen.

His hobby was to study the stock market and investment strategies, and he followed international soccer leagues.

He was a supporter of many charities.

Gerhard leaves behind his relatives in Germany: Siggi Burth, Renate Stegmaier and husband Sepp, Andrea Kuhn and husband Oliver, Lothar Kuhn and wife Anneliese, and numerous grand nieces and nephews.

He will also be missed by his good friends (too many to mention) but especially: Helen and Raimund Winkler, Litsa and Sig Binder, Gene and Elizabeth Hefele, and Michael and Berenice Gartner.

Visitation for Gerhard will be held on Friday, Aug. 25 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at St. Kateri Church, 427 Stanhope Sparta Road.

Interment will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 326 Bloomfield Ave., Caldwell.

Donations in his memory may be made to any of his favorite charities:

Capuchin Franciscans of the Province of St. Mary, make your check payable to Capuchin Province of St. Mary and mail to Mission & Development Office, 110 Shonnard Place, Yonkers, NY 10703-2226, donate online: https://www.capuchin.org/support-us/#donate-form

Salvation Army, call in your donation by dialing 1-800-SAL ARMY (725-2769); donate by mail at 95 Spring St., Morristown, NJ, 703-684-5534; or donate online at (salvationarmyusa.org)