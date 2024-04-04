Glen Smith

Glen Foster Smith of Sparta passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2024. He was 31.

Glen was born on June 6, 1992, in Newton. He grew up in Lake Mohawk spending summers on the lake with his family and friends and graduated from Sparta High School in 2010.

Glen spent a lot of time with Sparta Township Parks & Recreation. He enjoyed playing numerous sports, such as baseball, soccer, basketball and football and during winters he spent most of his time snowboarding.

Most recently, he was employed with Howmet Aerospace in Dover as a Monoshell technician.

Glen is survived by his parents, Mark and Nancy (Foster) Smith; his sister, Megan Leigh Smith; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was predeceased by maternal grandparents, Patricia and Kenneth Foster, and paternal grandparents, Marylou and Reginald Smith.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Father Johns Animal House, 50 Father Johns Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com