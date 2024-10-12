Gloria Aukema

It is with great sadness that the family of Gloria Louise Aukema of Wantage announces her passing after a long battle with cancer and peripheral neuropathy.

She passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, with her loving husband, Bill, and her daughter, Kristine, by her side. She was 81.

Gloria was born on Feb. 11, 1943, in Jersey City, the only child to Anna Rose and John Martin.

After graduating from Jersey City State College, she began her career in teaching, which spanned more than 40 years. She started teaching elementary education at the Helen Morgan School in Sparta before pausing her career to raise her two children.

Once both children were of school age, she resumed teaching at Sparta Middle School, then at Sparta High School, where she taught mathematics until she retired.

Gloria was affectionately referred to by her students as “Judge Judy” not just for her no-nonsense demeanor but for her caring, compassion and desire to make a difference in her students’ lives.

In 1964, she met her husband, Bill, who was the love of her life, and they wed July 16, 1966. They went on to have two children, Scott and Kristine, and remained happily married for 58 years until her passing.

After retiring, they enjoyed frequent travel and cruising and were active members of the Sussex United Methodist Church.

Gloria loved her family and friends and was loved by all who knew her.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Bill; her children, Kristine and Scott; her daughter-in-law, Tiffany; and her grandchildren, Tyler and Will.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Sussex United Methodist Church, 15 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Gloria L. Aukema’s memory to the Sussex United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com