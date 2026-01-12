Guy Christopher Metler, aged 73, died at home on Dec. 31, 2025. He was born July 21, 1952, in South Amboy and grew up in Lawrence Harbor, New Jersey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford W. and Helen Marian Hoffman Metler; his sisters, Diane Thomas and Denise Szymanski; and his brothers, Carl and Mark Metler.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Angi, and his daughter, Sarah Metler. He is also survived by his cousins Beverly Ignatovicz, Howard Hoffman, Mary Fern Szatkowski, and Ronald Hoffman; his nieces Heather Syzmanski and Sue Arms; and his nephews Kyle Thomas and Michael Metler.

Guy’s passions defined his life. He loved both domestic and wild animals and cherished nature, living adjacent to Wawayanda State Park. A vegetarian since the early 1980s, he also cultivated a deep interest in history, with a remarkable ability to recall dates and places, from the well-known to the obscure. Gardening, photography, and music were his consolation and his joy, and his love of music and the outdoors continues to inspire Sarah.

Though not fond of modern technology, he collected old telephones—some more than 90 years old—that still work today. Guy tended to be reserved, yet his close friends knew him well. Lifelong friend Lynne Edel remembered his deep love of music, reading, and art, and noted that in high school, he first began exploring Buddhist philosophy. Yoga, Reiki, Buddhism, and a growing curiosity about Sikhism marked his lifelong journey of learning and inner peace.

His heart found its truest companions in his cats. Pookie offered him comfort and companionship like no other, and Bones, Finn, Hari, and Sugar would often vie for a share of his lap—a sight that always garnered a funny smile.

Guy attended the Philadelphia College of Art, and in his early career, he worked for Rutgers University Extension Service in New Brunswick as a photographer, capturing flowers, vegetables, and people at various events. He later followed a different path in the Elevator Industry, joining Local One, the International Union of Elevator Constructors. He started as a helper, grew into a mechanic and foreman, and became an elevator adjuster, ensuring each installation met inspection standards. He retired in 2014, after 29 years with Local One.

A celebration of Guy’s life will be held on Jan. 17, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main Street, Sparta, NJ 07871 with a service planned for 2:30pm.

In lieu of flowers, Angi and Sarah invite you to consider making a donation in memory of Guy to honor his love of wildlife, nature, and animal protection to the Animal Protection League of New Jersey, PO Box 186, Glen Gardner, NJ 08826.