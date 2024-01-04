Harold Lynch

Harold “Hal” L. Lynch of Sparta passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Township. He was 94.

Born in McLean, Ill., to the late Clarence E. and Lorena B. (Hancock) Lynch on Dec. 15, 1929, Hal was the youngest of five children.

He was a proud Korean War veteran and a member of the Army Reserves, attaining rank of lieutenant colonel. He was a member of the American Legion and participated in parades, ceremonies and activities.

Hal was an avid gardener at his home in Sparta and a 40-year member of Newton Country Club, enjoying golf.

He served his community as a town councilor, president of the Rotary Club and a member of the Chamber of Commerce. He volunteered with the Sparta Ambulance Service and was a Boy Scout troop leader and member of the Sparta Historical Society.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Michael, Donald and Kenneth Lynch; and his sister, Lillian Dye.

Hal is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Judith Kathleen (Kruse) Lynch of Sparta; his sons, Kurt Lynch of Sparta and Kip Lynch of Maine; his daughter, Kim Lynch (Jim Hatch) of Maine; and his grandchildren, Myles and Mia Bella. Hal is also survived by his sister-in-law, LaDonna Lynch of McLean, Ill.; his brother-in-law, William E. Kruse of Long Beach, Calif.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service with military honors will be held at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Hal’s memory to the Sparta Historical Society, 336 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871.