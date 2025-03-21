Helen Reigstad

Helen Janet Queen Reigstad of Sparta passed away on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in her home with her loving family by her side.

Helen was born on Sept. 23, 1939, in Brooklyn, where she spent her childhood, graduating from Fort Hamilton High School in 1957.

At age 16, while attending a church dance, she met a handsome man who would become the love of her life.

Helen and Ernie married June 6, 1959. They moved to Lake Mohawk, Sparta, where Helen had been vacationing with her family in a home that her mother purchased in 1927.

Helen lived in Sparta permanently for 66 years.

Helen had many titles in her lifetime: daughter, banking assistant, magazine model, diver, homeroom mom, Presbyterian Church volunteer, Cub Scout leader, Brownie Girl Scout leader, cake decorator, world traveler, Presbyterian Women’s president, lunch aide, team mom and carpool van driver, Prayer Shawl Knitting Ministry Group, Rummage Sale leader, Antique Show director, lifelong best friend, devoted wife, and her most beloved titles: mom, grandma and great-grandma.

Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and found great joy as well as tremendous pride in family events, celebrations and neighborhood kids gathering to play at her house.

She will be forever remembered for serving others through the church, in the schools, throughout the community, and by providing unconditional love and support to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Above all, she was a kind and faithful servant, a generous giver of her time and talent, and a compassionate, devoted caregiver.

Helen is survived by her four children, Ernie (Cindy), Bert (Lynn), Helene Geissel (Alan) and Laura Zakrzewski (Paul). She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Alexa Griffin (Ben), Brianna Collins, Andrew Reigstad (Alice), Victoria, Austin and Brendan Geissel, and Paul (Elissa), Lauren, Ryan, Rebecca, Nicholas, Christian and Amanda Zakrzewski, and five great-grandchildren, Hailey and Charles Griffin, Brooke and Emma Collins, and Nora Reigstad.

Helen was predeceased by her parents, Helen and Herbert Queen; her husband, Ernie; and her beloved granddaughter Allyson Reigstad.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta.

A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Sparta, 32 Main St., on Saturday, March 29 at 11 a.m. followed by a columbarium burial, celebration of life luncheon and time to greet the family.

If you wish to send flowers, floral arrangements may be made through Colony Florist at 201-891-2060.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Helen’s name to Mana House, serving free meals daily to those in need, at Mana House, 54 High St., Newton, NJ 07860.