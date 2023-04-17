Herbert Caton left this earth for “home” on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family at his Sparta residence.

Herb was 83 years old, having been born on May 11, 1939, in Franklin.

Herb raised ponies and worked on a farm in Sparta for many years before beginning his occupation as a custodian at Pope John XXIII High School in 1962. He later became head of maintenance and retired after 40-plus years.

Herb was known for his beautiful flowers and green thumb, not only at home but at Pope John. You would find him mowing the lawn proudly wearing his PJ hat and in his early years smoking a cigar.

He also crafted many wooden well houses for PJ’s May auction and made picture frames for friends and family. His tool shed at home was his pride and joy.

One of Herb’s favorite places to visit was Lancaster, Pa. He loved the Amish country and the open farmlands. He could drive for hours. He was one to hop in his pickup truck, drive to a nearby deli and pick up coffee together with his nutter butter cookies.

Herb was predeceased by his parents, Herman and Lena (Gallagher) Caton; four brothers, James “Mick,” Richard “Pete,” William and Robert Caton; and five sisters, Ruth DeMarco, Elizabeth Knapp, Mildred Kimble, Doris Kimble and Carolyn Kellam.

Surviving Herb is the love of his life, Maude, whom he met at a Pope John basketball game, having been introduced by his brother, Bob. Herb and his wife celebrated 56 years of marriage on March 11.

He was a proud provider/father and instilled an incredible work ethic in each of his three beautiful daughters, Donna and her husband, Mark Stevenson; Melissa and her husband, Sean Helmer; and Julie and her husband, John Dyksen Jr. He was even more proud of his grandchildren, Jon Tyler Stevenson, Zachary Taylor Tomory, Jasmyne Nicole Kymer, and Gabe and Lauren Helmer. And we mustn’t forget his grand-pups, Meeka, Ella, Vader, Sadie and Olive.

The family wishes to specifically recognize and thank Monsignor Kiernan McHugh for his home visits and prayers with Herb and his family as well as Destiny, Barbara and Marge from the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice who were patient, compassionate and always there when needed. Special thanks go out to Mary McPeak (Maude’s sister) for weekly overnight stays, keeping the family company and assisting in every way possible. Thank you, Mary!

Visitation was at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St., Sparta, on April 4. Graveside service was April 5 at the North Church Cemetery in Hardyston.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860 or the Pope John XXIII Education Endowment Fund, 28 Andover Road, Sparta, NJ 07871.